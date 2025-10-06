White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt got bent out of shape during Monday’s press briefing, accusing the liberal media of failing to provide adequate coverage supporting President Donald Trump’s recent invasion of Portland.

“I would encourage you, as a reporter, to go on the ground and to take a look at it for yourself,” Leavitt told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “Because there's been many members of the press, not press in this room but independent journalists—some of whom we’ll be inviting to the White House very soon to share their stories—because they have been in the middle of these riots, and they have witnessed the anarchy that is taking place night after night.”

Collins, who asked whether Leavitt could provide a single local official who supported the administration’s ghost story excuse for trying to turn the city into a police state, pointed out how every Portland official has told her that Trump’s invasion is completely unnecessary.

“You're probably talking to partisan Democrat officials who are opposed to everything this president does,” Leavitt replied. She added that the Trump administration had “heard from many members of the community” who are opposed to the protests.

“It's a mess. It's been loud. It's been troubling for neighbors in the community who are just trying to live peacefully,” Leavitt said.

The Trump administration has done its best to fill the briefing room with pro-MAGA outlets, giving Leavitt more runway to spin propaganda, as she can’t bear even the slightest pushback.