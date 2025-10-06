Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz was interviewed at an Aspen Institute event, where—rather than offering a solution to the skyrocketing health care costs under the Trump administration—he effectively admitted that things are going rather poorly.

“That's why the president asked me three times if I really wanted the job, because he knows these are challenges. Commercial health insurance rates, which I don't regulate, are going up almost 10% this year as well. So it's not just Medicare,” Oz said. “The prices of care are going up. Hospitals are more expensive. Salaries are more expensive. Pharma prices have gone up. There's lots to be concerned about.”

Like most of the Republican Party, not even President Donald Trump’s own Cabinet can spin a solution for the rising costs of health care. After nearly two decades of promising—and failing to deliver—a comprehensive health care plan, the best the GOP can do is acknowledge the problem it created.

There's lots to be concerned about, indeed.