Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and world’s worst dinner date, defended his recent claim that a judge’s ruling against the Trump administration’s attempted invasion of Portland, Oregon, amounted to a "legal insurrection."

“It's simply a factually accurate statement that when a judge assumes for him or herself the powers that have been relegated—or delegated—by the Constitution to the president, that that is a form of illegal insurrection,” Miller said. “We have seen over the last nine months an ongoing legal insurrection in which district court judges—as a class, in many cases—have … issued rulings that are flagrantly unlawful and unconstitutional.”

But Miller was not done attacking both reality and our intelligence. He doubled down, claiming that rulings by Republican-appointed judges against Trump’s authoritarian overreach represent “an insurrection against the laws and Constitution of the United States.”