President Donald Trump has found a new way to mark his 80th birthday: by turning the White House lawn into an Ultimate Fighting Championship arena.

Trump first mentioned the idea of hosting a UFC event at the White House in July. On Sunday, during a meandering speech celebrating the Navy’s upcoming 250th anniversary at Virginia’s Naval Station Norfolk, he confirmed it’s officially on.

“On June 14 next year, we’re going to have a big UFC fight at the White House—right at the White House, on the grounds of the White House,” he said, failing to mention that June 14 also happens to be his 80th birthday.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor speaks at a press briefing at the White House in March.

The event will be part of “America250,” a series of celebrations commemorating 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But it also seems to be the latest example of Trump turning a national moment into a spectacle centered squarely on himself.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor told Fox News last week that he “will compete in the White House for America’s 250th birthday.”

The retired Irish fighter—who was found liable for sexual assault in a civil case—said that the deal was “done, signed, delivered, it ain’t a negotiation.”

UFC President Dana White, a longtime ally of Trump, has also been hyping the event.

“In February, we’ll start looking at building the White House card, which I will right now tell you will be the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of, at least, definitely this company,” White said at a post-fight press conference over the weekend.

White, who told the Sports Business Journal that the UFC expects to spend about $700,000 to replace the South Lawn after the event, also threw cold water on McGregor’s big talk.

“You can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card,” he said, “but nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.”

Notably, McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021.

UFC President Dana White

Trump’s connection to the UFC runs deep—he gave the sport a platform in its early days when few venues would host it and has remained a loyal fan ever since. He’s a frequent attendee at fights, leaning on the sport’s fan base of young men as part of his political coalition.

Surely, he’ll be hoping that this White House fight night goes smoother than his last birthday bash, which coincided with the Army’s 250th anniversary. Hosting a multimillion-dollar military parade on his 79th birthday, Trump called it a “tremendous success,” even though it was overshadowed by massive nationwide “No Kings” protests.

That event included 150 military vehicles, 6,000 soldiers, and about $45 million in costs, including road repairs after the tanks rolled through Washington.

Trump has tried tanks, parades, and pageantry—now it’s cage fights. Different year, same story: another taxpayer-funded birthday gift to himself.