Things got weird during a press conference Monday, when President Donald Trump was asked whether he would consider pardoning convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell—whose appeal to overturn her conviction was rejected by the Supreme Court.

“Who are we talking about?” Trump asked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who had posed the question.

“Ghislaine Maxwell,” Collins replied.

“You know, I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this, that I'd have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look,” Trump said, claiming that he had no knowledge of the Supreme Court's decision. “I have a lot of people who have asked me for pardons. I call him ‘Puff Daddy’—has asked me for a pardon.”

After growing increasingly frustrated by the public’s response to his refusal to release the long-promised Epstein files, Trump has managed to avoid talking about his old buddy Jeffrey Epstein and former Epstein associate Maxwell for nearly one month.

So it’s totally understandable that Trump doesn’t recall her name now.