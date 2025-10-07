A Maine Democrat is taking on one of his own.

On Monday, Maine State Auditor Matthew Dunlap announced he’s challenging Rep. Jared Golden in next year’s Democratic primary—a rare move that tests just how much appetite the party has for a harder edge inside one of the country’s most competitive House districts.

Golden, in his fourth term of representing Maine’s rural 2nd District, was the lone House Democrat to back the Republican-led funding package ahead of the GOP’s government shutdown. In an interview with The Washington Post, Dunlap said that the vote was the final straw, accusing Golden of siding with Republicans too often and promising to “take a harder line” against President Donald Trump.

“What people really want is someone who’s going to fight for them for the things they care about,” Dunlap told the Post, pointing to health care and the cost of living.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, shown in 2022.

His bid sets up a high-profile, high-risk showdown in a Trump-friendly district that Democrats must hold to have any hope of flipping the House. Golden eked out reelection in 2024 by fewer than 3,000 votes, even as Trump carried the district by over 9 percentage points.

The race also captures a deeper tension within the Democratic Party as it rebuilds after 2024—how aggressively to confront Trump, and how much room to give moderates like Golden who have strayed from the party line in tough districts.

Golden’s brand has long been that of an independent-minded Democrat. He’s broken with the party on major votes—from pandemic relief to social spending—and has openly criticized what he calls “far-left” theatrics in Washington. Defending his vote for the GOP funding bill, Golden said the shutdown is “the result of hardball politics driven by the demands far-left groups are making for Democratic Party leaders to put on a show of their opposition to President Trump.”

But Dunlap says that independence has gone too far. Speaking with CNN, Dunlap pointed to Golden’s vote for the Republican-backed SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote, calling it “just inexplicable to me.”

“I feel like we have one of the best election systems in the country,” Dunlap said. “It wasn’t a tipping point, but it was a weathervane—it told me where people are.”

Golden fired back fast.

“If Matt Dunlap thinks this district will choose him over Paul LePage, he’s got another thing coming,” he told the Post. LePage, the former governor and Trump ally, is the likely GOP nominee.

Dunlap brushed off that attack, telling CNN that Democrats are “very, very disenchanted with Jared” and that Golden overplays how hard the district is to win.

“It’s not a hostile wilderness,” Dunlap said. “These are my neighbors and friends. I know them well, and I feel welcome in every community in the state.”

Dunlap’s resume gives him credibility: He’s a fixture in Maine politics, having served in the state House in the 1990s, as secretary of state in two separate stretches, and now as state auditor.

Still, his challenge worries national Democrats. Given the district’s rightward leanings, a bitter primary could hand the seat to Republicans. The Post reports that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has warned both Dunlap and Maine Democrats that if Golden is not the nominee, national funding for the race could dry up.

Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, shown in 2021.

Internal polling underscores those fears: Golden’s campaign found him leading LePage by a single point in a hypothetical matchup, while Dunlap trailed by 10 points. A Republican super PAC’s own survey had Golden down 5 points—a sign of just how fragile the seat could be.

Still, Dunlap insists he can win in November.

“My whole life’s been in the 2nd District,” he told the Post. “There’s not a town here where I don’t feel welcome. And I certainly understand people’s frustration, why they’ve been voting the way they have. I understand why people voted for Donald Trump.”

He’s not new to Trump-world battles, either. During Trump’s first term, Dunlap served on the president’s short-lived voter-fraud commission and later sued it for withholding documents—a case he won before Trump disbanded the panel entirely.

While Dunlap promises to fight harder against Trump, he’s also no fresh face. That’s something Golden wasted no time seizing on, calling Dunlap “a 30-year party crony.”

Dunlap, however, countered that experience is an asset, not a liability.

He said he understands that voters sometimes want a “new face” but that “experience does matter, and having a reputation matters just as much.”

Republicans, meanwhile, are more than happy to watch the two Democrats spar. The National Republican Congressional Committee cheered Dunlap’s entry, saying his campaign shows Golden “has got to go, and even Democrats know it.”

Republicans may relish the chaos, but even some Democrats who bristle at Golden’s independence admit he’s one of the few who can hold the seat. In a district that’s backed Trump several times, survival often means moderation—and without Golden, Democrats risk losing more than just another race.