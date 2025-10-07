New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laughed off top Trump henchman Stephen Miller after he whined about her Monday night on Fox News.

Miller appeared for a friendly interview with right-wing hack Laura Ingraham, during which the Fox News host asked him to respond to an Instagram video of Ocasio-Cortez.

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez said Miller looked like “he is so mad that he is 4 [foot] 10 [inches tall] that he’s taking that anger out at any other population possible.” She called on her supporters to “laugh at” authoritarians like Miller as a way to undermine their power.

Miller smiled awkwardly as the clip played, then told Ingraham, “Well, we knew that her brain didn’t work. Now we know her eyes don’t work.”

Even Ingraham didn’t laugh at the pained joke, but Miller soldiered on, calling Ocasio-Cortez a “mess” and a “train wreck.”

After a clip of the awkward exchange was posted online, Ocasio-Cortez reposted it and wrote, “I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live 😂 I am crying.”

Miller has been one of the most visible members of the second Trump administration and has publicly advocated for Trump’s attacks on cities and states led by Democrats. Miller has been railing against judges who have ruled against the administration for violating federal law, falsely arguing that following the law amounts to a “legal insurrection.”

Miller has also been trying to use the death of bigoted conservative activist Charlie Kirk as the rallying cry to suppress left-of-center speech. He has promoted a conspiracy theory of a “vast, domestic terror movement” organized against the Trump administration, and he has announced his intention to use agencies like the Department of Justice to oppose dissenting speech.

This is in addition to the widespread deportation actions the administration is executing, which Miller has pushed for.

Those are the actions and rhetoric Ocasio-Cortez sought to undermine in her Instagram video. She argued that mockery has historically been an effective tactic against authoritarians and their culture of faux masculinity. Miller’s decision to run to the safe space of Fox News to complain about the congresswoman is a perfect validation of what she said.