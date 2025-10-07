A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Here’s how Trump could screw federal workers even more

It’s a tough job, but he’s up to the task.

AOC hits Stephen Miller right where it hurts, and he can't take it

The fragile masculinity is off the charts.

Fox News doesn't worship Trump enough—according to Trump family

“Get on board, or get off board!” the most powerful man in the world whined.

Cartoon: Ending a war of sorts

That Nobel Peace Prize is looking ever more elusive.

House Republican says she'll hold a town hall 'when hell freezes over'

At least she was honest?

Attorney general pleads ignorance about DHS goon's alleged $50K bribe

The nation’s top cop sure seems clueless about potential crime in the Trump administration.

The fight Democrats don’t need right now

Less Democratic infighting and more fighting Republicans, please.

Click here to see more cartoons.