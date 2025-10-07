While speaking with reporters Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to target certain federal workers.

When asked whether his administration supports back pay for workers who have been furloughed as a result of the GOP’s government shutdown, Trump reassured that federal workers will be taken care of—well, some of them will be.

“I would say it depends on who we're talking about. I can tell you this. The Democrats have put a lot of people in great risk and jeopardy, but it really depends on who you're talking about,” he said. “But for the most part, we're going to take care of our people. There are some people that really don't deserve to be taken care of, and we'll take care of them in a different way.”

Trump’s remarks follow reports that the White House’s Office of Management and Budget is attempting to create a legal loophole to bypass an existing law to deny back pay to hundreds of thousands of federal workers impacted by the GOP’s shutdown.

This latest attack on Americans is part of a broader pattern of Trump’s authoritarian rhetoric, promising retribution against Democrats and government agencies in an effort to intimidate and shift blame for the shutdown. These include vital services like food assistance and health care subsidies, which Trump has long wanted to destroy.

Whatever bubble Trump is living in, he either doesn’t know or no longer cares that most Americans rightly blame Republicans for the mess they’ve created.