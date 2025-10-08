A Trump recession is reportedly already crashing down on many American families, and Republicans have only themselves to blame.

Twenty-two states and Washington, D.C., are experiencing recessions, while another 13 states are flashing serious economic warning signs, according to an estimate from economic research firm Moody’s.

Far from ushering in the new “golden age” he promised in January, President Donald Trump’s scattershot economic policies have pushed the nation to the brink of a crippling recession in less than a year.

Moody’s finds that both red and blue states are being dragged into these poor economic circumstances, but those two groups won’t hurt equally. Contracting red states, like Iowa and West Virginia, are already struggling to overcome the hangover effects of Trump’s sweeping cuts to federal services. Those states are now more vulnerable to sudden spikes in community need, such as for food assistance, which Trump’s government slashed.

A shopper compares beef prices at a grocery store in Illinois in July.

MAGA’s tariff and trade policies have also disproportionately harmed swathes of the GOP’s base, threatening the party’s chances in next year’s midterm elections. A “common feature of recession-affected states is weak farm economies or struggling light manufacturing,” Mint’s Riya R. Alex reports. In other words, Trump’s recessionary policies are targeting many of the Rust Belt states that helped House Speaker Mike Johnson retain his narrow House majority last year.

Trump may not realize his policies have put red-state colleagues in political danger, but it’s clear someone does.

On Tuesday, the White House rolled out a proposal to blanket struggling farmers with over $50 billion in direct aid, more than double the $20 billion Trump authorized during his 2018 trade war with China. The payments are an acknowledgement that Trump’s tariffs and trade restrictions have devastated American farmers. Now Republicans hope a onetime payoff will keep those struggling farm families loyal when Trump isn’t on the ballot next year.

There’s just one problem: Trump and congressional Republicans haven’t actually said where any of that money is coming from, and his big pledge to fund the program through tariff revenues may be illegal without formal congressional approval.

Faced with the predictable results of his boss’s catastrophic economic policies, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed … former President Joe Biden.

“The Chinese followed through during President Trump’s term in 2020,” Bessent recently told CNBC. “And then under President Biden, their feet were not held to the fire for these ag purchases.”

Many red states are also facing the double whammy of reduced domestic immigration and skyrocketing housing prices, according to Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi.

In Georgia, where the economy had been growing under Biden, vaulting home prices have kept new residents away, straining the state’s goods-producing sectors and driving an unexpectedly sharp downturn. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution now describes metropolitan Atlanta as little more than an investment playground for Americans rich enough to buy homes there.

But Trump’s economic mess isn’t hitting red states alone.

Federal job cuts have devastated the local economies in Virginia and Maryland. Moody’s also now says that California and New York, two of the nation’s economic powerhouses, are only treading water.

The latest edition of the venerable UCLA Anderson Forecast, published on Oct. 1, notes that the labor market has “deteriorated notably” this year, risking a national recession in the near future. The forecast also predicts a looming economic contraction in California despite the state posting better-than-national growth rates since 2000. Over the first seven months of the year, the state’s unemployment rate rose to over 5%, a red-flag warning sign for economists.

Don’t expect to see the White House handing out economic aid to struggling blue states, though. Blue states may already be bailing out cash-strapped red states, but Republican lawmakers largely see economic hardship as a headache that Democratic lawmakers deserve as payback for their disloyalty to Trump.

That imbalance is pushing some commentators to the breaking point. Clara Jeffery, the editor-in-chief of Mother Jones, has declared that “It’s Time for Soft Secession,” urging California to use its economic clout to push back against Trump’s destructive agenda. If Trump won’t help blue states, the reasoning goes, blue states should band together and help each other—including through economic and trade agreements that cut out their red-state rivals.

As the United States careens toward a recession that Republicans swear isn’t real, it will be the nation’s low-income and working families who bear the brunt. If the economic situation continues degrading across the Great Plains and the Rust Belt, the GOP may soon find they have more than blue states’ “soft secession” to worry about. If our national economy truly begins to decouple, struggling red states may be eager to join the growing stampede away from Washington.

So much for the golden age.