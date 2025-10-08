You probably didn’t expect House Speaker Mike Johnson to have good taste in music, but now he’s gone and confirmed it.

Reporter Pablo Manríquez of the independent outlet Migrant Insider asked Johnson for his reaction to news that global music phenomenon Bad Bunny would perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

“I didn't even know who Bad Bunny was, but it sounds like a terrible decision in my view,” Johnson said.

x JUST IN: Speaker Johnson reacts to the Bad Bunny Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ckGAtJT8KK — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) October 7, 2025

“It sounds like he's not someone who appeals to a broader audience,” Johnson continued. “And I think, you know, there's so many eyes on the Super Bowl—a lot of young, impressionable children. And I think, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood, role models, doing that. Not somebody like this.”

The announcement that Bad Bunny would lead the halftime show has sparked outrage in the right-wing-o-sphere, given that the artist sings in Spanish and that he endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has had 15 songs land in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and four of his albums have topped Billboard as well. He currently has over 79.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Compare that with “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, who has less than 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and has never had a song crack the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Greenwood, however, has been hawking $60 Bibles endorsed by President Donald Trump, so that’s a good enough reason to perform at the halftime show, right?