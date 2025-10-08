Every day is TACO Tuesday with President Donald Trump, especially when it comes to his hot-cold relationship with both Ukraine and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The latest revelation is that Trump is considering selling Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. These are some of the U.S.’s most sophisticated long-range missiles, with a range of over 1,500 miles. They are able to evade countermeasures by flying low and navigating through terrain rather than merely firing up and falling down.

A public tram runs against the background of rising smoke during Russia's massive drone and missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 28.

This is a major escalation for Trump, who seems to have realized only a few weeks ago that Russia is a “paper tiger,” or something that appears powerful but is actually weak. Former President Joe Biden and his all-too-cautious advisers never publicly considered sending Tomahawks to Ukraine. But Trump doesn’t give a damn about anything, and for once, it’s a good thing.

Still, this is Trump we’re talking about. No one should celebrate anything until we see these missiles striking targets deep inside Russia.

With the front lines mostly stalemated as drones make serious advances nearly impossible, this has become an economic war, with both sides striking key economic targets inside each other's territory. While Tomahawks by themselves won’t force Russia to capitulate, they would allow Ukraine to deliver economic pain even deeper into Russian territory.

So what’s the holdup? Trump has questions.

"I think I want to find out what they're doing with them," he said on Monday. "Where are they sending them? I guess I'd have to ask that question."

They’d blow shit up, Donald. In Russia.

Now send them.