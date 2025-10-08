A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

The Trump recession may already be upon us

Nothing says “golden age” like “should I pay for food or rent?”

Republicans in disarray over how to end their shutdown

The GOP is falling apart, but unfortunately they’re taking everyone down with them.

Trump's demands get more unhinged amid his war on Democrats

He literally called for a governor he doesn’t like to be put in jail. What do we call that again?

GOP confirms another monster as America’s newest ambassador

The United States is now even more of a joke to the rest of the world.

Republicans know they're losing the California redistricting fight

Looks like they’re already throwing in the towel.

Confirmed: Mike Johnson's taste in music is trash

The Super Bowl has Bad Bunny, but all the House speaker has is bad taste. 🙉

Cartoon: Catching criminals

What happens when the “thugs” are the ones doing the arrests?

Pelosi says Democrats won’t abandon health care—despite GOP’s demands

She put it very succinctly: “We're not doing it.”

How iconic Bob Ross paintings could help save public television

One of America’s most beloved artists comes through yet again.

Deputy CIA director has a new side gig as his own lawyer

Who needs a real lawyer when the administration doesn’t follow any laws?

