Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was asked about President Donald Trump’s heated calls to imprison him and other Democratic leaders who are standing up to his authoritarian power grab.

"Let's start with the idea that this is a convicted felon—I mean, think about that—who is threatening to jail me?” Pritzker told MSNBC. “This guy's unhinged. He's insecure. He's a wannabe dictator. And there's one thing I really want to say to Donald Trump. If you come for my people, you come through me. So come and get me."

Let’s do a quick fact check on the governor’s statement:

Convicted felon? That's 34-times yes!

Unhinged? Insecure? Wannabe dictator? Check, check, and check.

Pritzker has been a vocal thorn in Trump’s side, and the administration’s increasingly deranged rhetoric suggests he’s clearly getting under Trump’s thin skin.