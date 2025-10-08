First lady Melania Trump has followed suit with her husband and is putting legal heat on those who say things she doesn’t like.

HarperCollins UK issued an apology to the first lady Tuesday after she sent her legal team after them for publishing a biography echoing the claim that she met President Donald Trump by way of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now the publishing company is pulling books from the shelves that reference Melania and republishing without the passages.

“What a joke!” by Jack Ohman

"Copies of the book that included those references are being permanently removed from distribution. HarperCollins UK apologizes to the First Lady,” the publisher said in a statement obtained by Axios.

This isn’t the only media source to back down and apologize for the claims.

Digital tabloid The Daily Beast retracted the story “Melania Trump ‘Very Involved’ in Epstein Scandal: Author,” after her legal team took an aggressive approach to the claims.

In the story, journalist Michael Wolff—who began circulating the rumor—told the outlet that Melania was "introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She's introduced to Trump that way."

While the tabloid has apologized, Melania hasn’t directly come after Wolff yet. However, a source told Axios, "Michael Wolff should be looking over his shoulder."

Scoffing things off, Wolff replied to the remarks with a cheeky statement of his own.

​​"Yeah, what else is new, the Trumps threaten to sue the media?” he texted to Axios.

Hunter Biden

Similarly, Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden—who actually is facing threats from Melania—didn’t break when her legal team demanded an apology.

“Fuck that!” he said during an interview with independent journalist Andrew Callaghan. “If they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffery Epstein, if the president and the first lady want to do that … I'm more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it,” he added.

Amid all of these demands and attempts for Melania to save her reputation, however, is a call from the public and Democrats for the Epstein files to be released.

But with the ongoing government shutdown, and at House Speaker Mike Johnson’s behest, the vote to release said files has been delayed.

As for Melania’s legal threats to media outlets and figures, this is a common theme across the Trump family. The president has already had his fair share of lawsuits, and settlements, since taking office again.

From Meta to Paramount, and Disney to YouTube, giant companies have either settled with Trump in costly legal battles or kicked shows off the air to appease him. In settlements alone, Trump has amassed at least a lofty $90 million.

It’s unclear if Melania will see any sort of payday from her thirst for revenge, but at the very least, the president is allegedly planning to use all of the money he’s squeezed from the media to build things like his beloved $200 million ballroom.