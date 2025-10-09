FBI agents who are supposed to be securing Washington and other U.S. cities against terrorism are instead being reassigned to President Donald Trump’s push against immigrant communities, according to new data released Wednesday.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia released the data to the Washington Post showing that at least one-quarter of FBI agents have been reassigned from other investigative work to prioritize Trump’s anti-immigrant actions.

A protester holds a sign that reads, “Trump uses FBI for vengeance. #NoKings.”

In addition to reassigning agents who were working on anti-terrorism matters, Trump’s directives have taken agents away from investigating drug trafficking and cybercrime and engaging in counterintelligence. In fact, at some of the FBI’s largest field offices, more than 40% of agents have been redirected to immigration.

Christopher O’Leary, who served as a senior executive in the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, told the Post that reassigning agents in this manner—including policing Democratic-led cities—is “weakening ourselves day by day.”

Redirecting agents in Washington’s field office away from terrorism is of particular concern, since it’s the nation’s capital and is one of the world’s biggest targets for terrorist attacks, like those of 9/11.

American Airlines flight 77 was hijacked and slammed into the Pentagon, killing 184 people—including passengers on board and people working in the building. United Airlines flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing all 40 passengers and crew members. It has been reported that the U.S. Capitol was the original intended target, but passengers fought back and thwarted the hijackers’ plan.

Trump’s racist obsession with using law enforcement against immigrants is hobbling other programs to fight crime. Research released by the CATO Institute in September showed that agents have been diverted from operations targeting child predators and drug traffickers to join Trump’s deportation operation.

Despite touting himself as a “law and order” president, Trump continues to be truly soft on crime.