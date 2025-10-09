Most Americans give a failing grade to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. according to a new poll released on Thursday from nonpartisan health policy group KFF.

The survey was conducted after Kennedy, along with President Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, held a press event pushing unscientific medical claims, including the promotion of a false link between autism and Tylenol.

In KFF’s poll, 59% of the public said they either somewhat or strongly disapprove of how Kennedy has been handling his job. The vast majority of his disapproval comes from Democrats and independent voters, but even 25% of Republicans also said they disapproved of him.

“Medical emergency” by Mike Luckovich

Poll respondents also strongly opposed Trump’s allegations about a link between Tylenol and autism. Among those surveyed, 65% said it was probably or definitely false that the link is real. Among parents, 60% also expressed doubt about Trump’s position.

Reflecting the Trump administration’s embrace of unscientific anti-vaccine stances, trust in the Centers for Disease Control is down significantly from the public support the agency had under former President Joe Biden. In KFF’s September 2023 poll, 63% of the public said they trusted the agency on vaccines. That is now down to 50% under Trump.

Following the event with Kennedy, Oz, and Trump, global health leaders soundly rejected their unscientific claims and reaffirmed support for the use of Tylenol-style drugs during pregnancy. For instance, the European Medicines Agency told Reuters, “Available evidence has found no link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism.”

That position was echoed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, who slammed the White House for “dangerous claims and misleading information that sends a confusing message to parents and expecting parents.”

Medical experts have also said not using pain relievers like Tylenol during a pregnancy when treating a fever can lead to severe medical problems, including miscarriage and other complications that could affect fetal health.

Kennedy’s tenure has been plagued with a series of ill-informed medical recommendations and actions. He has pushed to limit the availability of vaccines for dangerous conditions like COVID-19 and a measles outbreak claimed lives while the administration pursued cutbacks and sidelined medical experts.

The public distaste for Kennedy’s actions has increased efforts from congressional Democrats like Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, who has said she intends to introduce articles of impeachment against Kennedy.

“His contempt for science, the constant spreading of conspiracy theories, and his complete disregard for the thousands of research hours spent by America’s top doctors and experts is unprecedented, reckless, and dangerous,” Stevens said in a September statement.