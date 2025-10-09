As President Donald Trump’s shock troops invade Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson is ready to fight back—not only against the assault on his city but also in a larger way.

“This president is attacking Black and brown and working and poor people across this nation,” Johnson said during a Thursday press conference. “He has defunded our education system. He has defunded our transportation system. He has defunded health care. He has defunded our efforts for housing. He is defunding [the] workforce. ... He is the defunder-in-chief.”

“He clearly doesn't believe in not only democracy, he doesn't believe in the sanctity of our collective humanity,” Johnson continued. “What clearly is combusting, if you will, is something going on inside of that head of President Trump. And his soul is deeply lost. But the soul of America, the global capital of the world, the city of Chicago—we are absolutely clear who we are and where we stand. And if the Congress will not check this president, this entire coalition in this beautiful city called Chicago will."

Hear, hear.

Trump's attacks on Chicago have been laced with racism, and Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have stood defiant against the tyranny of Trump’s executive overreach. Of course, it’s no surprise, then, that the president has called for their imprisonment.