President Donald Trump used commemorations of Columbus Day and Leif Erikson Day to whitewash historical events, including a nod to a reference popular among white supremacists.

In his Columbus Day proclamation, released on Thursday, Trump praised Christopher Columbus as “one of the most gallant and visionary men to ever walk the face of the earth,” while complaining about “left-wing arsonists who have sought to destroy his name and dishonor his memory.”

The proclamation also alleges that Columbus has been “a prime target of a vicious and merciless campaign to erase our history, slander our heroes, and attack our heritage.”

While signing the proclamation during a televised Cabinet meeting, Trump said, “We’re back, Italians! We love the Italians!” Of course, Columbus Day never went away.

The proclamation ignores the massive death and suffering that were key to Columbus’ mission on behalf of imperial forces. The historical record shows that as part of his exploration in the Americas, Columbus abducted and enslaved members of the Arawak tribe.

Writing about Spanish actions in the New World, priest Bartolome de las Casas wrote, “Our work was to exasperate, ravage, kill, mangle and destroy; small wonder, then, if they tried to kill one of us now and then.” He also said the Spaniards “thought nothing of knifing Indians by tens and twenties and of cutting slices off them to test the sharpness of their blades.”

Conservatives have long sought to minimize the severity of Columbus’ historical actions, instead preferring childish fairy tales of explorers.

President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order in July.

Similarly, in his proclamation of Leif Erikson Day, also released Thursday, Trump hails Erikson as “guided by his deep Christian faith” and as a person who spread “exciting news of uncivilized lands.” The proclamation also takes note of “Vinland,” the area of North America colonized by the Norse people.

Invoking Viking heritage and references to Vinland has been a touchstone of the white supremacist movement. In 2017, a white supremacist who stabbed and killed two people in Oregon had recently posted on Facebook, “Hail Vinland!!! Hail Victory!!!”

Vinland has been invoked as a supposed white outpost in early America, ignoring the long-thriving Native American communities that had long ago settled in the region. Bringing up Vinland is a pathway to rewriting history, erasing the cultural legacy of non-white residents.

The proclamations aren’t written in Trump’s usual language and sound more like the work of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller. Miller has spent years championing white supremacist causes and rhetoric, culminating in his current role overseeing mass deportation of migrants, with a focus on Latino communities.

In contrast with Trump, former President Biden used his 2024 declaration for Columbus Day not to lavish praise on Columbus, but instead to celebrate the contributions of Italian Americans throughout the country’s history.

Biden also didn’t include any white supremacist dog whistles in his proclamation for Leif Erickson Day. Instead, Biden hailed “the history and heritage of Nordic communities in the United States, whose contributions and cultures have helped shape our Nation.”

Additionally, Biden issued a proclamation for Indigenous Peoples Day, an alternative celebration held on the same day as Columbus’ holiday. Biden explained, “The history of America’s Indigenous peoples is marked by perseverance, survival, and a deep commitment to and pride in their heritage, right to self-governance, and ways of life.”

As of this writing, Trump has not acknowledged Indigenous Peoples Day.