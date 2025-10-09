A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump has FBI harassing immigrants instead of fighting terrorism

What could possibly go wrong?

Republicans should love Obamacare. Their voters rely on it.

First rule of being a politician—don’t abandon your constituents.

Hegseth's Pentagon witch hunt snares hundreds of Kirk critics

What a fantastic use of government resources.

GOP still at the 'ideas' stage of magically fixing health care

That “concept of a plan” seems to be holding steady.

Cartoon: Literally anyone else

We don’t even want to see him nominated.

House speaker promises health care fix, you know, one day

Let’s not rush into things.

Americans don't buy RFK Jr.'s medical quackery

Unlike that whack job, poll numbers don’t lie.

The GOP’s shutdown hits home at IRS—and taxpayers will feel it fast

So much for a timely tax refund.

'His soul is deeply lost': Chicago mayor stands defiantly against Trump

Brandon Johnson has a new nickname for Trump that will hopefully stick.

Shocker: Court filing proves Trump’s invasion of Illinois is bullsh-t

Just because the administration is complying with a court order doesn’t mean they’re not full of lies.

