Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

The legendary Taino goddess Guabancex has struck the Caribbean once again, this time wreaking havoc on Jamaica, Cuba and points north in the form of Hurricane Melissa. It was clocked as one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in recorded history.

We often forget where the word “hurricane” comes from.

“The term ‘hurricane’ finds its roots in the Caribbean, where the indigenous Taíno people of the Greater Antilles worshiped a storm deity named Juracán,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s official website explains. “This god’s name may also have come from the Mayan god of wind, Huracan.” The term’s popularity spread across Latin America when the Spanish explorers adopted the words “huracán” and “furacán” to describe the intense storms they had never witnessed before in Europe. “The word eventually became widespread in the English language as European colonial powers expanded their territories and often encountered these powerful storms in the Atlantic basin,” the NOAA adds.

While headlines, news stories, and social media posts have not ignored Melissa and prayers for those in her path have been lifted around the globe, what we must face now is the aftermath—the grieving for lives lost, and the rebuilding from the rubble she left in her wake. Now is the time for those of us not part of the devastation to step up and contribute to vetted organizations faced with aiding the rebuilding and preparations for the inevitable hurricanes to come.

Given President Donald Trump’s antipathy toward Cuba and racism toward Black people, I was surprised to see this Reuters story titled “US offers humanitarian aid to Cuba after hurricane”:

"In the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s devastation of eastern Cuba, the Trump Administration stands with the brave Cuban people who continue to struggle to meet basic needs," he said. [...] A State Department spokesperson said the U.S. government has not received any request for federal assistance from Cuba. President Donald Trump has taken a hard line on U.S. policy toward the communist-run island, reversing measures put in place by former President Joe Biden. His administration said it would enforce a statutory ban on U.S. tourism to Cuba while supporting an economic embargo of the country.

What worries me is that once this storm no longer dominates headlines, the critical rebuilding efforts and funding needed for it with outside help will no longer be at the forefront. I’m not being cynical, simply realistic, since I’m still writing stories about our Caribbean colony, Puerto Rico, which has not recovered from 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

As could be expected, chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen was in place in Jamaica ahead of the storm.

x WCK’s Chef Mathieu checked in from Jamaica ahead of Hurricane Melissa’s landfall as a Category 5 storm, which struck Jamaica’s southwestern coast with winds reaching 185 mph. Once it’s safe to do so, our teams will mobilize with local partners to serve meals to impacted communities. #ChefsForJamaica



[image or embed] — World Central Kitchen (@wck.org) October 28, 2025 at 4:39 PM

The organization’s work continues post-hurricane:

x In Jamaica, few foods bring people together like a patty. After Hurricane Melissa, WCK teams, with Chef Corps members Brian & Mathieu & local volunteers, delivered thousands of patties from our restaurant partner Mother’s across Clarendon, St. Catherine, St. Andrew & Kingston.

#ChefsForJamaica



[image or embed] — World Central Kitchen (@wck.org) October 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM

Time Magazine’s Chad de Guzman posted this list of organizations you can donate to:

AP news has a long list as well:

x Hurricane Melissa made landfall in the Caribbean as one of the strongest hurricanes on record, causing death and massive devastation. Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, Bahamas, and everyone in its wake is going to need support. Here are a few ways you can help: apnews.com/article/hurr...



[image or embed] — Misha Collins (@mishacollins.bsky.social) October 29, 2025 at 1:09 PM

U.S. Congress members have called for support:

x #USA: Representatives of the U.S. Congress have called for disaster relief support for #Jamaica and the wider #Caribbean. Representatives Gregory W. Meeks, Joaquin Castro, and Yvette D. Clarke issued a joint statement. pic.twitter.com/pCOhVbCnQG — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) October 28, 2025

U.K. Member of Parliament Diane Abbott raised the issue of British support before the Parliament:

x 🚀TRENDING:

British MP Diane Abbott asked the Foreign Secretary what support the UK will offer Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. Yvette Cooper confirmed she had spoken with Jamaica’s Foreign Minister and stated the UK is ready to assist. #HurricaneMelissa #Jamaica #UKaid #JamaicaNeedsHelp



[image or embed] — JAM RADIO NEWS (@jamuk-news.bsky.social) October 28, 2025 at 4:53 PM

This was followed up swiftly:

x UK to provide approximately $510M to Caribbean in humanitarian funding following Melissa

UK’s Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said her nation is acting swiftly to support Jamaican authorities in providing disaster relief and expertise in response to the hurricane.

iriefm.net/uk-to-provid...



[image or embed] — Denise Oliver-Velez (@deniseoliver-velez.bsky.social) October 30, 2025 at 1:25 PM

Jamaica has posted a government website to send donations to:

Join me in the comments below for updates and more, and for the weekly Caribbean news roundup.