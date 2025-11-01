President Donald Trump roared into the week bragging that cognitive tests he took while getting a mysterious MRI showed he is a high-IQ individual. But neither Trump’s big brain nor his GOP minions have been able to come up with an alternative to the Affordable Care Act that might lower health care costs for Americans.

And it's all on video!

Trump insists he is smart after spending weekend showing he is not

After a weekend filled with incoherent rants, the president declared that he is smart and does not have dementia—based on a test that he promptly misrepresented.

House speaker has a hell of an excuse for not showing up to work

House Speaker Mike Johnson has kept the House in recess for more than a month, and his excuses are getting weird.

‘Blatant corruption’: Watch this Democrat shred Trump’s crypto scam

During an appearance on MSNBC, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California did not mince words when asked about President Donald Trump’s pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

GOP's new health care 'fix' sure sounds familiar

House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed one of the "ideas" Republicans are kicking around for how to make health insurance more affordable is basically just the wildly unpopular plan to repeal Obamacare that the GOP tried and failed to pass in 2017, during Trump’s first term as president.

Buttigieg says what we're all thinking about wannabe 'mob boss' Trump

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stumped for New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill, highlighting her efforts to save the billion-dollar Hudson River tunnel project known as Gateway—a project that Trump has vindictively vowed to cancel during the GOP’s ongoing government shutdown.

