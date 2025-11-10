IMPORTANT NOTE TO KICKSTARTER BACKERS: Your pledges were processed on October 31, and now we need to collect postage and sales tax, and also get your shipping address. You should have received a backer survey from Kickstarter, but if you missed that, here’s an easy workaround: Either go to the campaign page and click Respond Now at the top, or use this link to go straight to the pledge manager.

I want you all to get your books! It’s why I put myself through this whole process, which has pretty much consumed my life since summer. We’re almost at the goal line, don’t drop the ball now! (If you have any problems, please contact us through Kickstarter — my campaign manager won’t see it here.)

And if you missed the campaign entirely, you can still make a late pledge, until we run out of books or early December, whichever comes first.

