On Sunday, President Donald Trump preemptively pardoned more than 75 traitorous goons who helped him try to steal the 2020 election. This included disgraced ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and disbarred right-wing lawyer John Eastman—the one who came up with the legal strategy to help Trump overturn the election results.

Right-wing lawyer John Eastman

The 77 pardons—announced by Trump's moronic and corrupt pardon attorney Ed Martin—were symbolic, as none of the people are facing federal charges for their disgraceful attempt to serve as so-called "alternate electors" to the Electoral College so Trump could steal then-President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

However, it's indicative of Trump's belief that people who support him are above the law—essentially granting them carte blanche to commit crimes as they won’t face punishment for doing so.

Martin announced the pardons by publishing the document listing all of the pardons in a thread on X, where he had previously said, "no MAGA left behind."

Aside from Giuliani and Eastman, the pardons also include:

Sidney Powell, the lunatic former member of Trump’s legal team who stood alongside Giuliani in an insane news conference after Trump’s 2020 loss in which she claimed a dead Venezuelan dictator conspired with voting machine companies to steal the election from Trump. Her deranged rantings got her sued for millions from the voting machine companies she defamed.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff who helped coordinate the effort to steal the election.

And Boris Epshteyn, a Trump ally who currently serves as a special adviser to Trump who aided Giuliani in the fake elector scheme.

The pardons are the latest in Trump's despicable efforts to reward law-breaking and corrupt Republicans.

On Friday, Trump pardoned former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, who was serving 36 months in federal prison on fraud charges. Trump also commuted the sentence of expelled New York GOP Rep. George Santos, releasing the fraudster from prison years before his sentence was set to expire. And he pardoned billionaire crypto Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao who does business with Trump's grifting sons.

“Pardoning the good guys” by Clay Bennett

Those are on top of the pardons of hundreds of insurrectionists who either pleaded guilty to, were convicted of, or were set to face trial for their role in the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A number of those criminals have committed more crimes since Trump's act of clemency.

An even more horrendous pardon could also be on the way. Congressional Democrats say that convicted felon Ghislaine Maxwell is seeking a commutation of her 20-year prison sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sick child sex trafficking operation.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) released documents of Maxwell's commutation application, and warned Trump against granting her clemency, NBC News reported on Monday.

“You should not grant any form of clemency to this convicted and unrepentant sex offender,” Raskin wrote in a letter to Trump, ABC News reported. “Your Administration should not be providing her with room service, with puppies to play with, with federal law enforcement officials waiting on her every need, or with any special treatment or institutional privilege at all.”