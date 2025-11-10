A group of Senate Democrats, fresh off of caving to Republican demands for ending the government shutdown, appeared on morning news shows on Monday to try to spin their cowardice.

On Sunday night, a group of eight Senate Democrats joined with Republicans to begin the process of funding the government. Notably, the Democrats have failed to secure funding for enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year and raise health insurance costs for millions. Democrats had originally claimed extending these subsidies was the core of their objection to a Republican funding plan.

The Democratic capitulation comes less than a week after last Tuesday’s elections, where Democratic voters in multiple states served up a stern rebuke to President Donald Trump’s agenda, electing Democrats up and down the ballot.

Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, was one of the senators who sided with Republicans. And in an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” King effectively argued that surrendering to the unpopular GOP agenda was the only viable path forward.

King said that the goal of the shutdown was to stand in opposition to Trump and to secure funding for health care.

“The problem is the shutdown wasn’t accomplishing either goals, and … there was zero likelihood that it was going to,” King said. “In terms of standing up to Donald Trump, the shutdown actually gave him more power—exhibit A being what he’s done with SNAP [the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] and SNAP benefits across the country.”

Over on Fox News, Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire insisted that “there are a number of Republicans who are going to join us in trying to address health care costs.”

The rhetoric from both senators is hard to square with reality.

Many Democrats have caved to Trump’s demands in his second term, giving him power. And the shutdown has been a moment in which public opinion has largely been on the Democrats’ side.

Hassan’s argument also ignores the considerable history of Republican actions to undermine the availability of health care in the U.S. Republicans have fought tooth and nail to prevent Americans from accessing more affordable health care, and just earlier this year, via the “Big Beautiful Bill,” the party voted to further curtail health care by slashing Medicaid.

Why would Republicans suddenly flip-flop and support health care, especially knowing that there is a good chance that Democrats again collapse in opposition?

Democrats are already squandering the goodwill that voters delivered for them, and now the party’s leaders are trying to portray a clear and gut-wrenching loss as a win.

It is doubtful many voters will fall for it.