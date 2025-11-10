Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, appeared on Fox Business, where host Maria Bartiromo asked what the White House plans to do about the end of Affordable Care Act subsidies, now that the GOP-created shutdown is coming to a close.

“We have lots of great ideas, but I don't want to show our cards,” Oz said. “As the president often says, why would I telegraph to you what we're going to do?”

Maybe because that’s the job of the people running the government? Like House Speaker Mike Johnson before him, Oz delivered talking points rather than concrete solutions to the country’s skyrocketing health care costs. “We have to have an open government. I need my top people around to be able to navigate the right solutions,” he said.

Of course, President Donald Trump has had nearly a decade to come up with a health care plan—and he still hasn’t.