President Donald Trump has big plans for the Washington Commanders—a bold move, given the turmoil he’s already unleashed in the nation’s capital since returning to the White House in January.

According to ESPN, Trump wants the Commanders’ planned $3.7 billion stadium in Washington to be named after him. A senior White House official confirmed that back-channel talks have taken place between the administration and a member of the Commanders’ ownership group about the naming rights for the new domed arena, which is set to open in 2030 on the site of the old RFK Stadium.

“That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ESPN on Friday. She declined further comment, but another senior official put it more bluntly.

Trump looking unhappy at the Super Bowl.

“It’s what the president wants, and it will probably happen.”

The decision, however, won’t be entirely up to Trump—or the Commanders’ owners. The D.C. Council and the National Park Service, which controls the federal land beneath the old RFK site, would both need to approve any naming deal. So far, the White House hasn’t said how it plans to make that happen.

The Commanders, who currently play in Landover, Maryland, are moving back to the city after years of lobbying by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Commanders owner Josh Harris. For fans, ESPN notes, the RFK site is sacred ground—home to three Super Bowl wins and a deep well of nostalgia.

For Trump, it’s another branding opportunity.

The president’s appetite for self-promotion is hardly a secret. From Bibles and guitars to Trump Tower, Trump Steaks, and his $TRUMP meme coin, he’s spent decades stamping his name on nearly everything he touches. His company is again cutting multimillion-dollar real estate deals abroad, and his golf courses and hotels still gleam with his gold-plated branding.

Just this summer, congressional Republicans introduced a bill to rename the Kennedy Center as the Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.

One source familiar with the Commanders’ stadium discussions told ESPN that Trump “has plenty of leverage” to make it happen.

“He has cards to play. He can make it very difficult, through government environmental approvals and other things, to make sure everyone who wants this stadium to be built will join to put his name on it,” the source said.

Trump attended the Commanders’ home game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday—the first sitting president to attend a regular-season NFL game in nearly half a century. The reception was less than warm. According to NBC 4 Washington, boos erupted when Trump appeared on the videoboard and again when he was introduced over the loudspeakers at halftime.

The hostility wasn’t surprising. Since August, Trump has flooded Washington with military patrols, deploying the National Guard to city streets as part of his broader crackdown on Democrat-run cities.

National Guard soldiers patrol at Union Station, on Oct. 28, in Washington.

His administration recently extended the National Guard’s deployment in Washington through February, over the objections of Bowser and D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who has sued to halt it. Roughly 2,300 National Guard members—many from out of state—are now policing the capital’s federal lands and Metro stations.

That heavy-handed presence has only deepened resentment among Washington residents, many of whom see Trump’s approach as an invasion of their city.

Adding to the weekend’s awkward optics, Trump boasted about his smooth flight on Air Force One from Palm Beach to Washington while airline cancellations stranded thousands of Americans. His arrival coincided with a military flyover above the stadium, even as the Federal Aviation Administration continues to slash flights at 40 major airports because of the GOP-led shutdown.

Trump’s latest demand—for yet another monument to himself—lands as Washington endures deep frustration and federal overreach under his watch. But if history is any guide, that’s unlikely to stop him. After all, the only person who’s ever been eager to commemorate Trump and Trumpism has always been Trump himself.