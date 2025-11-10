GOP Rep. Michael Rulli of Ohio appeared on Fox Business Monday, calling for former special counsel Jack Smith and other Justice Department officials to be prosecuted for their roles in investigating President Donald Trump.

“Jack Smith, in my opinion—this is treasonous. So let that word sink in. And that's what this is,” he said. “Jack Smith and his little clownies will destroy this republic. And I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican. I think we could join together and stop this lawfare.”

Rulli then proceeded to rewrite Trump’s own history with treason, including the hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property.

“These are the same type of people that raided Mar-a-Lago and found nothing,” he said. “This is the death of the Republic, it’s treasonous. Jack Smith must be held responsible and probably should do jail time.”