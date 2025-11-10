A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Florida college goes broke—but at least it’s not woke
Ron DeSantis just can’t grift as well as Trump.
Worst masterminds of Trump's attempted coup get pardons
From election deniers to sex traffickers, Trump gives them all a second chance!
Why Senate Democrats caved on shutdown—and why their excuses are BS
It seems the holdout was all for nothing.
Dr. Oz swears Trump has a health care plan—it's just super top secret
The only thing better than the concept of a plan is a secret one.
Cartoon: Someone else's train wreck
Why would Trump ever accept the blame?
Starving the poor is too much fun for Trump to give up
Trump sees real people’s lives as “The Hunger Games.”
Trump's latest egomaniacal demand will make you want to punt him
What doesn’t Trump want to put his name on?
Only Trump is allowed to be bribed by Qatar, apparently
Talk about comparing apples and $400 million planes.
