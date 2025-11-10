A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Florida college goes broke—but at least it’s not woke

Ron DeSantis just can’t grift as well as Trump.

Worst masterminds of Trump's attempted coup get pardons

From election deniers to sex traffickers, Trump gives them all a second chance!

Why Senate Democrats caved on shutdown—and why their excuses are BS

It seems the holdout was all for nothing.

Dr. Oz swears Trump has a health care plan—it's just super top secret

The only thing better than the concept of a plan is a secret one.

Cartoon: Someone else's train wreck

Why would Trump ever accept the blame?

Starving the poor is too much fun for Trump to give up

Trump sees real people’s lives as “The Hunger Games.”

Trump's latest egomaniacal demand will make you want to punt him

What doesn’t Trump want to put his name on?

Only Trump is allowed to be bribed by Qatar, apparently

Talk about comparing apples and $400 million planes.

