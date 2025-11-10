Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, took questions outside the White House on Monday, where CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked him about the rising costs Americans continue to face.

“Inflation is way down,” Hassett replied, repeating a familiar bit of Trump misinformation.

“Grocery prices are up,” Collins noted.

“Well, not everything. I mean, egg prices are down,” Hassett said defensively. “Why haven't you covered the lower egg prices?

“We certainly have covered that,” Collins responded. “But grocery prices are up about 1.4% since [President Donald] Trump took office.”

Egg prices have dropped, thankfully, but the vast majority of other costs have continued to rise, due in no small part to Trump’s mismanagement of our economy.