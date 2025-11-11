The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not release an October jobs report thanks to the GOP’s government shutdown. But the United States likely lost a whopping 50,000 jobs last month, according to a report released Tuesday by Goldman Sachs. This is a flashing warning that the nation may be entering recession territory.

Goldman Sachs’ report was backed up by data from the payroll company ADP, which on Tuesday said that the private sector lost an average of 11,250 jobs per week in the four weeks ending Oct. 25. ADP said the numbers signal that “the labor market struggled to produce jobs consistently during the second half” of October.

If the U.S. indeed lost 50,000 jobs in October, it would be the second month in this year that the U.S. lost jobs on net, largely resulting from President Donald Trump's idiotic trade policies’ harsh effects on the economy. In June, the BLS said the economy shed 13,000 jobs, the first monthly jobs decline since 2020, when the job market crashed during the early stages of COVID-19 pandemic.

If you take out the COVID-19 anomaly, the last time the economy lost jobs was in 2010, when the United States was still recovering from the 2008 economic downturn, according to BLS data.

Goldman Sachs' report that the economy shed tens of thousands of jobs in October comes after the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported last week that layoffs are at their highest levels since the Great Recession.

The Challenger report said that employers reported 153,074 job cuts in October. “This is the highest total for October in over 20 years, and the highest total for a single month in the fourth quarter since 2008,” Challenger said in a news release.

Indeed, major companies have publicly announced massive job cuts over the past few weeks.

Late last month, Amazon said it would shed 14,000 jobs. Electric car maker Rivian and Facebook’s parent company, Meta, each cut 600 jobs. Charter Communications, meanwhile, slashed around 1,200 roles, while Paramount cut 1,000 jobs last month.

While the sky does appear to be falling, Trump and his administration are pulling a reverse Chicken Little, telling everyone not to worry. See, all of the bad economic news is just in your heads, folks!

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday morning that Trump is bringing jobs back—he just wouldn't say which jobs, or where, or how many.

"What Trump’s doing, in terms of bringing back high-paying precision manufacturing jobs to the U.S., is all about job security," Bessent said on MSNBC. But when co-host Mike Barnicle asked Bessent how many jobs have actually come back, Bessent demurred. "It's just starting," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump himself downplayed Americans' fears of an economic calamity, telling sycophantic Fox News host Laura Ingraham that bad news about the economy is "a con job by the Democrats.”

“I think polls are fake. We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had," Trump told Ingraham when she asked why Americans are saying the economy is bad.