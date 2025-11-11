Veterans, along with their families, received a pleasant surprise when former President Barack Obama boarded their Honor Flight to personally greet them upon their arrival in Washington, D.C., ahead of Veterans Day festivities.

"Hello, everybody,” Obama said over the airplane’s PA system. “I want to stop by and just say thank you for your extraordinary service—to you, your family, the sacrifices that all of you made to protect our country is something that will always be honored. And, we are very grateful.”

Obama shook hands with each veteran as they disembarked from the aircraft and presented them with a Presidential Challenge Coin, which recognizes outstanding service or achievements.

Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization that honors World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans by flying them to Washington, free of charge, to visit the memorials built in their honor.

"That's the first time I've seen a president, former or current, greet an Honor Flight, and that is absolutely amazing,” said U.S. Navy Captain Mary Quigley, a veteran herself, who works with the organization. “A commander-in-chief, a leader who's going to show up and tell you that your service was worth something."