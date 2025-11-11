National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett appeared on CNBC Tuesday, where he continued to spin the fairytale that the Trump administration has solved inflation—despite what Americans’ eyes and pocketbooks are telling them.

“Inflation is one of those things that has a lot of momentum. If you look at the charts, and the momentum right now is headed really toward the Fed's target,” Hassett claimed.

Host Carl Quintanilla then asked, “Even though it's been increasing for five straight months as of September?”

“Well, I guess if you look at it from January, there's ups and downs and seasonals,” Hassett replied before shirking the blame. “This growth that we're getting is not from printing a massive amount of government debt and sending checks to people like Joe Biden did.”