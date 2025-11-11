A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Every single GOP senator voted to make your health care more expensive

Good luck to Republicans in 2026 …

US likely bled jobs in October

But trust Trump, the bad economic news is just in your head!

Worried about high prices? Trump says you're being conned.

Trump’s own trade war? A Democratic “con job,” of course.

Fox News to Trump: Health care doesn’t matter

No one cares if their premiums triple, right?

Draft dodger Trump makes Veterans Day about himself

A completely shocking and unprecedented move from the world’s smallest man.

Cartoon: Grounded

We all know who’s dragging us down.

CBS News may soon have no standards—literally

It’s almost like the new editor-in-chief is wildly unqualified for the job.

Oh, hamburgers! ‘South Park’ ratings soar after creators trash Trump

Finally, some laughs to get through this four-year clusterfuck.

Watch Obama show how a real president should act

"That's the first time I've seen a president, former or current, greet an Honor Flight, and that is absolutely amazing.”

