President Donald Trump gave a wandering Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday, revisiting one of his favorite grievances: not getting enough credit.

"You know, I was recently at an event and I saw France was celebrating Victory Day, but we didn't,” he said. “I saw France was celebrating another Victory Day for World War II. And other countries were celebrating—they were all celebrating. And we’re the one that won the wars.”

“And I said, ‘From now on, we're going to say Victory Day for World War I and World War II,’” Trump added. “And we could do it for plenty of other wars, but we'll start with those two. Maybe someday somebody else will add a couple of more—because we won a lot of good ones."