Is there anyone less self-aware than President Donald Trump?

On Veterans Day, rather than honoring the troops, Trump decided to honor himself and his terrible policies. His Veterans Day proclamation is a vague mishmash of culture war grievances and bluster—so pretty much like every other Trump proclamation.

“For too many decades, politicians have failed to provide the benefits earned by the best among us, leading to shameful outcomes on veteran healthcare, housing, and employment. Under my leadership, the Federal Government will no longer betray these heroes,” his proclamation says.

Uh, sure.

President Donald Trump stands in front of a group of World War II veterans in 2019.

Then Trump highlights his big, big achievements, like how he “ended DEI and transgender policies so we can use taxpayer dollars on programs that help veterans in need.”

Show your work, pal.

He also brags about his “One Big, Beautiful Bill” making his 2017 tax cuts permanent—definitely what veterans have been clamoring for.

Another achievement? The “National Center for Warrior Independence” for unhoused vets in California—in three years. But the proclamation is pretty light on information about this, and good luck finding much in the way of details anywhere else.

And according to the Los Angeles Times, the Trump administration hasn’t really bothered to include actual veterans in that process. Everyone working on it has to sign NDAs, and the administration has not let congressional staffers, veterans, or advocacy groups review or comment on the plan.

You can contrast all of this with former President Joe Biden’s 2024 proclamation.

“As a Nation, we have one truly sacred obligation: to prepare and equip those we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they return home,” he wrote.

Biden’s proclamation is also a glimpse into the world that is now gone.

“We have taken steps to eliminate barriers and disparities for all veterans, including people of color, LGBTQI+ people, and women. We have made progress in addressing veteran homelessness, and we are working to end the silent scourge of suicide by addressing financial and legal risk factors, promoting secure storage of firearms, and expanding access to mental health services,” it said.

It also highlighted Biden’s work across the aisle, including 34 bipartisan laws to support veterans and their families. And when Biden did make reference to his own accomplishments, it was to highlight the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, which expanded eligibility to receive care for veterans exposed to burn pits and toxins.

By May 2024, the Biden administration approved more than 1 million claims under the act.

That was personal for Biden, whose son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 after being exposed to toxic substances during his service in Iraq, which Biden believed contributed to his death.

While Trump is breaking his arm patting himself on the back here, actual veterans are suffering from his policies. More than 1 million vets are in households that receive SNAP benefits, which the administration continues to attack, even as it looks like the government shutdown will end.

But to be fair, Trump has achieved something for veterans: work requirements that make it harder for them to get benefits. Meanwhile, hundreds of Veterans’ Administration doctors are begging VA Secretary Doug Collins to stop cutting services as it sheds medical professionals.

Well, at least they will have Victory Day! Sure, they can’t eat a name change. Sure, a name change won’t keep them housed. And, sure, a name change won’t get them medical care. But nobody’s perfect!