President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the federal grand jury that found him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump is asking the nation’s highest court to rule that the federal judge overseeing the case improperly allowed other women who accused Trump of sexual assault to testify during the trial.

In 2023, a federal jury awarded Carroll $5 million, after they found Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a department store in the 1990s. After that decision, Trump verbally attacked Carroll, who then sued him again, this time for defamation. She also won that case, in which a jury awarded Carroll a stunning $83.3 million in damages.

E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in 2024.

Trump had appealed both cases—and lost both of those challenges, with an appeals court ruling that Trump “has not carried his burden to show that any claimed error or combination of claimed errors affected his substantial rights as required to warrant a new trial.”

Trump’s appeal to the Supreme Court concerns the initial case in which he was found liable for sexual abuse. However, if the court overturns that case, it would also jeopardize Carroll's later defamation judgement.

Currently, it’s unclear whether the Supreme Court will hear the appeal. The justices will decide “early next year” whether to take the case, according to Politico.

However, the Supreme Court has run defense for Trump multiple times, ruling in his favor over and over again, sometimes without explaining their reasoning.

Most notably, the Supreme Court helped Trump avoid legal punishment for his improper handling of classified information and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election by ruling that presidents are largely immune from prosecution. It was one of their most egregious decisions to date, basically declaring Trump to be a king.

But they have also used the emergency docket—which typically involves quick, unexplained rulings—to allow Trump to cancel congressionally appropriated funding for foreign aid and block transgender and nonbinary citizens from choosing their sex on their passports, among others.