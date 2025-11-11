GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia’s dissent from MAGA has seemingly been flying under President Donald Trump’s radar for months—but not anymore.

Since the queen of space lasers came for Trump’s foreign policy last week, Trump at last clapped back at Greene’s “revenge tour.”

Greene campaigns on behalf of Trump in 2024.

“I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think,” Trump told reporters Monday. “I guess she’s got some kind of an act going, but I’m surprised at her. But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”

Greene responded to Trump’s remarks Tuesday, writing on X that she never strayed from her path.

“The only way is through Jesus. That’s my way, and I’ve definitely not lost it, actually I’m working hard to put my faith into action,” she wrote. “My job title is Representative. That’s for Georgia’s 14th district and the American people, no one else. America First America Only!!!”

And if you ask Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Greene’s many MAGA callouts, like grocery prices and inflation, is payback for Trump telling her not to run for Senate.



“Here’s some tea for you,” she said last week in an Instagram video, which Greene has since denounced as “gossip.”



“Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia. She wanted to run for Senate earlier this year in the state of Georgia, she wanted to be the Republican nominee for Senate. So, she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no,” Ocasio-Cortez said.



Greene’s distance from MAGA seemed to begin when Trump threw out the notion that the Epstein files had any substance, labeling them a “hoax.” And despite other MAGA supporters falling in line, Greene held strong.

Greene speaks during a news conference demanding the release of the Epstein files on Sept. 3.

“I remain steadfast and my belief is that all of this information should be released. No one should be protected. That’s completely unfair,” she said.



More recently, amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Greene leaned further to the left as Republicans sought to end health care subsidies that will raise the cost of health care for thousands of Americans.



But Greene isn’t just breaking party lines.



One theory suggests that she’s reaching disgruntled MAGA supporters who no longer feel that Trump represents them. Similarly, those hoping that Trump would follow through with releasing the Epstein files have been sorely disappointed. And Greene is riding that wave.



But whether Greene is looking to move up the political food chain—despite her denial—or just tired of who she calls “pathetic Republican men,” the whole ordeal is, if nothing else, entertaining.