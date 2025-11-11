Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, was asked by Fox News on Tuesday, in the broadest terms imaginable, "What would Trumpcare look like?"

"Well, these are all ideas that we're still working on,” Oz said, “in part because, until the government shutdown formally ends, we don't have all the people in the room who need to work on these programs, including actuaries and insurance experts."

One day earlier, Oz claimed that the Trump administration already had a health care plan in mind—it’s just too secret to reveal.