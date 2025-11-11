President Donald Trump gave a rather candid glimpse into his famously thin skin when he called into the popular sports show “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“I'm only joining you because I hear you say such nice things about me from your very large audience,” Trump told the former NFL punter. “I've always heard you've said such nice things. So when people say nice about me, I join.”

But that praise is conditional, apparently.

“When they don't say nice about me, I take a pass,” Trump added, reminding everyone that criticism remains his kryptonite.