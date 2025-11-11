Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy doubled down Tuesday on the Trump administration’s threats to punish air traffic controllers who called in sick during the GOP's government shutdown.

“My concern is for those air traffic controllers who, before they missed a paycheck—and we're in the shutdown—they decided on a continual basis not to show up for work,” Duffy said. “They don't know how long the shutdown was going to be. They had missed a pay period, and they didn't come to work.”

Duffy, who has struggled to address the ongoing shortage of air safety personnel, was not finished criticizing them.

“I'm concerned about those controllers. I'm concerned about their dedication. I'm concerned about their patriotism. And so we haven't made a decision, but we are going to look at those controllers who continually made the decision not to show up for work,” he added.