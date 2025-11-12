House Democrats on Wednesday released emails from Jeffrey Epstein, in which the deceased financier accused of child sex trafficking said that President Donald Trump "knew about the girls" and that Trump even “spent hours" at Epstein's house with one of the victims.

The emails are the biggest proof yet that Trump—who has denied knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking and called the scandal surrounding the files a “hoax”—is lying about his involvement in Epstein's crimes as he seeks to block the files the government has on his former friend from ever becoming public.

Based on the emails released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, it’s easy to see why Trump doesn’t want the documents to be seen.

In one email from 2011 that Epstein sent to convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein wrote: "i want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump.”

x 🚨BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES. — Oversight Dems (@oversightdemocrats.house.gov) 2025-11-12T13:31:14.921Z

Epstein added that a victim, whose name the Oversight Committee redacted, “spent hours at my house with” Trump.

In another email exchange from 2015—when Trump was first running for president—reporter Michael Wolff told Epstein that Trump could get a debate question about his relationship with Epstein.

When Epstein asked Wolff how Trump should respond to such a question, Wolff replied: "I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."

And in a third email from 2019 to Wolff, Epstein wrote about a victim who was at Mar-a-Lago, saying of Trump, "of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop."

“Oversight Dems have released serious and disturbing emails today about the Trump and Epstein relationship,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), ranking member of the Oversight Committee, wrote in a post on X. “An email from Epstein alleges Trump ‘spent hours at my house’ with a victim. We won’t stop until we end this White House cover-up. Release the files, NOW.”

Democrats released the emails on the same day that a discharge petition—which will force a vote on a bill that would require Trump to release the Epstein files—is set to gain the required number of signatures.

That's because House Speaker Mike Johnson is finally going to swear in Arizona Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, who will be the 218th signature on the petition, giving it a majority.

Johnson had refused to swear Grijalva in for nearly two months, keeping the House out of session in order to have an excuse to now seat the Arizona Democrat so that the discharge petition would not get a majority.

But now that the House is returning after an insane eight-week-long recess, Johnson has to swear Grijalva in, and the discharge petition clock will begin.

That means the House will vote on whether to release the files in the coming weeks, likely in early December. Republicans will have to decide whether to do what polls say voters want and vote to release the files, or instead vote to protect Trump, as Dear Leader demands.