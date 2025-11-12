Rep. Nancy Mace's unhinged ranting about an airport is nearing its third week, with the South Carolina Republican now alleging that she was the target of a conspiracy by airport staff to target her for extra surveillance.

For days, Mace has been seeking revenge on staff at the Charleston International Airport, in South Carolina, after an embarrassing news report dropped on Halloween about how she allegedly berated law enforcement officers and Transportation Security Administration staffers at the facility over an allegedly delayed security escort.

After an incident report filed by the officers was publicized, Mace threatened to file a lawsuit against the airport and others for defamation.

But on Tuesday, she posted a new deranged conspiracy theory to her congressional website, claiming that she was "subjected to inappropriate surveillance and targeting by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Charleston International Airport security personnel (CHS)" and called for staff at the airport "to come forward with information" about her supposed mistreatment.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, shown in February 2024.

"I was allegedly 'randomly selected' by TSA and the Charleston Airport for extra surveillance. What are the odds? It gets better—I've been told I'm the ONLY elected official who got this special treatment. Totally random, I'm sure," Mace wrote in a post on X late Tuesday night, along with an image of herself with the text "ESTABLISHMENT ENEMY #1" superimposed over it.

"To whoever greenlit this amateur-hour intimidation tactic: Did you think I'd be scared? Or flattered? Go ahead and make my day. Waste your time, waste taxpayer money, waste whatever credibility you had left,” she continued. “HOLD THE LINE."

I, too, was randomly selected for extra TSA screening on Saturday when my family and I traveled home from Florida. I do not think I was the subject of a conspiracy. Rather, I was randomly selected by the TSA staffers who are currently not being paid because the government remains shut down. Like a normal person, I allowed them to swab my hands and went about my travel day.

But not Mace.

She instead continued to harass airport staff, saying in posts on X that her selection for additional screening at the airport "is the stuff of the DEEP STATE and BIG BROTHER," and that her lawsuit against the airport "may bring South Carolina's Attorney General down in flames with it, and several others."

Mace's bizarre, one-sided fight with an airport has members of her own party flummoxed.

South Carolina Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, both Republicans, have individually praised airport staff and criticized Mace's outbursts.

"It is never acceptable to berate police officers, airport staff, and TSA agents who are simply doing their jobs, nor is it becoming of a Member of Congress to use such vulgar language when dealing with constituents," Scott wrote in a Facebook post. "Not only are these officers sworn to protect us, but we also take an oath to represent them. We work for them, not vice versa."

“I concur with [Scott’s] statement when it comes to the men and women who provide security at the Charleston International Airport,” Graham wrote in a post on X.

The editorial board of The Post and Courier, which is based in Charleston, also flamed Mace for her abhorrent behavior.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, shown in June.

The editorial board wrote: "Rep. Mace's foul language and her attitude toward security and other airport staff were out of bounds. Most people would have apologized after such an embarrassing display, perhaps explaining that they were understandably angry or even frightened and said things they now regret. Not Nancy Mace. Nancy Mace has built her public persona around using socially unacceptable language. If I cursed at these underlings, she told a news conference last week, I should have cursed more."

Even right-wing media personalities are raising questions about Mace's mental health in the wake of her public meltdowns.

“There’s something wrong with Nancy Mace. And I’m not a fan of hers, and it’s increasingly because she’s not mentally well, and it’s really clear she’s not mentally well, and I don’t know if she has friends who can do an intervention with her, but Nancy Mace needs a real intervention, right-wing radio host Erick Erickson said on his program.

Mace, for her part, is running for governor in South Carolina. She faces a crowded primary for the GOP nomination against fellow Rep. Ralph Norman, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, and state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

A recent poll shows Mace and Evette in a statistical tie, though it was conducted before the airport brouhaha.

Erickson said he doesn’t think Mace will win the primary, and that he worries for her if she loses.

“She’s using her privilege in Congress to smear other people to advance her own career, which, in and of itself, is bad, but then her reactions to the blowback out of Congress is—I’m really worried about her mental well-being,” Erickson added. “That’s not the behavior of a normal person.”