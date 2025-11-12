Republican Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana appeared on Newsmax Wednesday, where he defended the GOP’s gerrymandering machinations ahead of the 2026 midterms and claimed that the 2020 census—conducted during President Donald Trump’s first term—was manipulated by former President Joe Biden.

“Indiana is a very Republican and very pro-Trump state, and we've been way too nice all along. I mean, the maps in Indiana should already be a 9-0 map instead of a 7-2 map,” Banks said, ignoring Democratic voters who made up nearly 40% of Indiana’s 2024 electorate.

Banks: And the case for this is all about the census. The Democrats manipulated the census data when Joe Biden came into office. They used a shady algorithm or a formula to count and shield illegals in the census and in different states they miscounted. There should already be 7 or 8 more Republican House seats, but the Democrats stole a lot of those seats with the census data.

