White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Wednesday that the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which failed to release an October jobs report, might never do so—and, of course, blamed Democrats in the process.

“The Democrats may have permanently damaged the federal statistical system, with October's CPI and jobs reports likely never being released,” she said. “All of that economic data released will be permanently impaired, leaving our policymakers at the Fed flying blind at a critical period.”