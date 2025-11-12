A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Jeffrey Epstein said in bombshell emails that Trump 'knew about the girls'

But the administration assured us Trump was innocent!

If Trump can’t do tariffs, we will lose a squidzillion dollars

Trump can’t keep his tariff revenue straight.

Nancy Mace's ongoing airport meltdown has her own party concerned

“That’s not the behavior of a normal person.” 👀

A Kennedy returns to the ballot

His online savvy is something Democrats need.

Trump thinks this tired trick will fix his busted economy

The people just need to hear from him, you see, then everything will be fine.

Pete Hegseth’s war on 'beardos' gets even weirder

He also says “chair-borne ranger” if you’re wondering how much fun he’s having.

Drill, baby, drill—unless Republicans ask you not to

Funny how there are conditions on it.

Cartoon: Let's feast!

Soon, hopefully.

