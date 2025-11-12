Vice President JD Vance spoke at the Make America Healthy Again summit on Wednesday, alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., where he toed the MAHA anti-science party line.

“I'm like one of these crazy people,” Vance said, unironically. “The one way in which I'm more instinctively MAHA is that if I have … a back sprain, or I slept weird and I woke up with back pain, I don't want to take ibuprofen. Like, I don't like taking medications. I don't like taking anything unless I absolutely have to.”

“It's not anti-medication,” Vance continued, conflating Kennedy’s anti-science, anti-vaccine stance with his personal rejection of over-the-counter pain relief. “It's anti-useless medication. … We should only be giving our kids stuff if it's actually necessary, safe, and effective.”

More medical advice from a guy with no medical expertise. MAHA!