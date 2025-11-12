They’ve been defunded, but not defeated.

Select public broadcasting stations have been thrown a life preserver by their patron saint, the late public TV star Bob Ross.

On Tuesday, Bob Ross Inc. kicked off its first of multiple auctions in Los Angeles, selling three of the artist’s distinctive paintings and raising over half a million dollars for stations that lost a portion of their funding thanks to President Donald Trump’s “anti-woke” agenda.

"We're thrilled that these paintings raised $662,000, which will directly benefit public television stations facing critical funding challenges,” Joan Kowalski, President of Bob Ross Inc., said in a statement to Daily Kos.

“These stations have been the gateway for generations of viewers to discover not just Bob's gentle teaching, but the transformative power of the arts. We're profoundly grateful to everyone who participated in making this possible."

The three works of art, created by the late artist who made “The Joy of Painting” a cult favorite, were painted in 1990 and 1993, according to a press release by partnering auction house Bonhams.

“Cliffside” sold for $114,800; “Home in the Valley” went for $229,100; and “Winter’s Peace” sold for $318,000.

The auctions will continue in January, with future fundraisers taking place in New York City, Boston, and London. Thirty paintings in total are anticipated to be auctioned off.

The money raised will go to stations who partner with Bob Ross Inc. and American Public Television as a means to keep the lights on for a longer period of time.

After all, Public Broadcast Service and National Public Radio had a portion of their funding pulled over the summer when the House approved Trump’s plan to roll back $9 billion in previously allocated funds for the stations.

The president had labeled the taxpayer assisted programs as “radical, woke propaganda disguised as 'news.'"

Of course, he and his supporters—including recent MAGA dissenter Marjorie Taylor Greene—used misleading examples of drag queens and other “liberal” reporting to argue that the outlets had a partisan stance.

Since the July budget cut, PBS and NPR have been working on other means of filling the funding gap.

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger told op-ed writer Howard Homonoff that the solution to their present issue “isn’t a billionaire.” Instead, they’re taking a multifaceted approach that includes business partnerships and social media pushes.

And in the meantime, assistance from Bob Ross’ formidable legacy definitely comes in handy.

