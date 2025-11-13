Republican Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas appeared on CNN Thursday, where host John Berman noted the White House’s efforts to block the release of the Epstein files, shortly after newly sworn-in Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva provided the decisive vote to force a release vote.

Sessions thought he had a perfectly reasonable explanation for the Trump administration’s hesitancy to release the files.

“In fairness to the circumstance, I would say probably for the same reason that President Obama's administration, President Biden's administration, did not release this data,” Sessions said. “I assume that just like President Biden and President Obama and their administrative team at the Department of Justice probably concluded that it needed to be done in a different way.”

“As far as I know,” Berman responded, “neither President Obama nor President Biden is mentioned in [this] trove of documents that have been released, so far. Donald Trump is repeatedly.”

Republicans like Sessions have continued to cover for President Donald Trump, each new revelation demanding some degree of cognitive dissonance from a GOP that built its identity on accusing opponents of shielding sexual predators.