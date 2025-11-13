Prices may be rising, but Eric Trump has bigger problems. Appearing on Fox Business Thursday, the nepo baby businessman bitched about how difficult it is to move hundreds of millions of dollars.

“There's no reason, at 5 o'clock on a Friday afternoon, I shouldn't be able to send out a swift wire transfer,” he complained. “You can send $500 million worth of Bitcoin on a Sunday night at 11 p.m. while having a glass of wine with your wife.”

Trump: How is the system this lethargic? Cryptocurrency is going to fix every single one of these issues. And Bitcoin is digital gold. Bitcoin is going to be one of the greatest stores of value we've ever seen. Ever.

Related | Crypto is the grift that keeps on giving for the Trump family